Man leaves cell phone charger plugged in and starts fire in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Life gave another chnce to a family from the Jardines de Miraflores subdivision, east of Mérida, because after having left a cell phone charger connected in the bathroom of the house, a short circuit caused a fire, that had to be put away by Mérida firefighters.

Apparently, sparks fell on top of a bunch of stacked dirty laundry, which began to burn in flames. Everything happened in the bathroom of the property located on Calle 14 (between 13 and 15) of the Jardines de Miraflores subdivision.

Fortunately, the owner of the house noticed the fire and, and he started to put out the flames using water buckets, while one of his relatives called 911 to ask for support from firefighters.

Firefighters arrived at the place in unit 861, however, the situation was practically under control already.

Firefighters checked the area and private electricians also came to check that there were no other short circuits, although apparently, the electrical installation of the house did not work at all after the fire.







