Man dies inside a Dr. Simi medical office in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- A man of approximately 30 years of age died this afternoon at a medical office on Avenida Quetzalcóatl with calle 22 in Colonia Chichén Itzá, allegedly from respiratory complications.
Then, it was said that the man allegedly tried to kill himself two weeks ago.
It was found that he spent several days in a hospital, after trying to commit suicide, and that when he left he already had respiratory problems, which complicated significantly last night.
His family took him immediately to the aforementioned medical office, in the east of Mérida, where he was allegedly given an injection, that obviously did not work, because the man died.
The office was closed and the area secured while staff from the State Attorney General's Office arrived to initiate the proper investigations.
