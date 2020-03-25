Large number of Yucatecans belong to the so-called “vulnerable groups”

A significant number of Yucatecans belong to the so-called “vulnerable groups”, susceptible to suffering some kind of health complication during an epidemic such as the Covid-19 coronavirus.

According to data from the federal Ministry of Health, this year the number of Yucatecans with diabetes exceeds that of the same period in 2019, same situation with hypertension, while the number of people with obesity is slightly lower than in 2018 and 2019.

Any disease of this type, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), puts the patient in a delicate situation against the COVID-19 virus.

The conditions are aggravated if the people suffering from these diseases are in their fifties, sixties or seventies.

Diabetes

In the most recent epidemiological bulletin of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE) of the Ministry of Health, it is indicated that up to week 10 – from March 1 to 8 – 1,572 new cases of diabetes mellitus had been diagnosed in Yucatan, against 1,192 that were registered during the same period last year.

That figure of 1,572 means that 68 new cases of diabetes are diagnosed every day in Yucatán.

Out of that figure which was taken on March 8th, 679 patients are men and 893 are women (women are majority).

An additional detail is that in the last week of the report alone, 148 diagnoses were reported in public health institutions. – an average of 21 per day –

Hypertension

Statistics on hypertension are also high. In the reference cycle – until the 8th of this month – 2,343 new cases had been recorded among Yucatecans.

In the same period of 2019, there were only 1,743 new hypertensive patients.

Out of the 2,343 people who recently joined the statistics, once again women are the majority: 1,297, against 1,046 men.

More cases of Yucatecans with cerebrovascular disease are also reported: 204, against 128 in the same period in 2019.

In this line, more men are affected, adding 111 against 93 women.

Obesity

Talking about ​​obesity, Yucatan continues to present high numbers in the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave).

This year 3,178 new cases of obesity have been clinically diagnosed in the State. We’re talking about a ratio of 47 per day.

Although it is a high figure, it still appears below the 2019 records. Back then, 3,716 cases had already been recorded.







