    • Large asteroid will fly close to, but won’t hit, Earth next month: NASA (Video)

    By on March 4, 2020

    A large asteroid will fly close to, but won’t hit, Earth next month, according to NASA data.

    CNN reports that the asteroid, predicted to be between 1.1 and 2.5 miles wide, is scheduled to fly past Earth on April 29.

    Source: Yahoo News



    Alejandro

