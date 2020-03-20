Kidnapped couple rescued by police in Playa del Carmen

Municipal police participated in the rescue operation of a couple who were locked up in a hotel in Playa del Carmen and were able to detain a suspect who is now accused of kidnapping.
In an information card, it was revealed that agents of the Ministry of Public Security and Municipal Transit of Solidarity rescued a couple who said they were kidnapped in a hotel in Playa del Carmen’s Centro neighborhood.
It was indicated that while on a surveillance tour, the police noticed two people, a woman and a man, who were asking for help waving at the passing cars from a window.
As the police entered the premises, a man tried to run out of the place, but he was stopped by the police officers and place under custody.
Upon being recognized by the couple as the person who kept them deprived of their liberty, the subject was arrested and transferred to the State Attorney General’s Office for the corresponding legal procedures.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
90-year-old woman recovering from coronavirus
A 90-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus.
-
AMLO and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat shake hands overlooking protocol
OAXACA.- Despite the recommendation to prevent.
-
Mérida bars and nightclubs closed down due to COVID-19
Mérida, Yuc. (March 20, 2020).- Due.
-
Chichén Itza and Dzibilchaltún to remain closed March 20, 21 and 22
The Yucatan State Government announced the.
-
Extreme weather events are making water scarce, unpredictable and polluted
World Water Day is held annually on.
-
March 20: Yucatán has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19
“The number of suspected coronavirus cases.
-
Cancun mayor orders all bars, clubs, theaters, casinos closed
Cancun, Q.R. — Cancun’s mayor María.
-
Chichén Itzá became the most visited archaeological site in the country overtaking Teotihuacán
MÉRIDA, March 19, 2020.- “For the.
-
While humans carry out social distancing, a group of 14 elephants get drunk in Yunan
Social distancing, quarantines and the lockdown.
-
Amid growing coronavirus threat, AMLO says he’s putting trust in good-luck charms
In recent weeks, as Mexico’s neighbors.
Leave a Comment