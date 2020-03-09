Italy in state of alert due to coronavirus

366 coronavirus deaths have been registered so far in Italy.
Death toll in Italy jumps by more than 130 in the past 24 hours.
Italy imposed a quarantine in Lombardy and other severely affected areas, affecting some 16 million people as it stepped up efforts to tackle Europe’s largest outbreak.
The move came as the country struggles to contain the virus’s spread, with 1,247 new cases detected in the last 24 hours – a 25 percent surge. As of Sunday, Italy confirmed 7,375 infections.
Coronavirus Summary March 9th, 2020:
The number of cases of Coronavirus surpassed 110,000, while oil prices had their sharpest falls in almost thirty years, roiling stock markets worldwide. Italy imposed a lock-down of swathes of the wealthy north of the country, affecting 16 million people, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.
Statistics:
There are in excess of 110,000 cases worldwide in more than 100 countries; almost 3,900 people have died.
QUOTE: “We will use a massive shock therapy. To come out of this emergency we will use all human and economic resources,” Italy’s premier Giuseppe Conte told la Repubblica, Reuters: “Europe cannot think of confronting an extraordinary situation with ordinary measures.” ( Giuseppe Conte )The Yucatan Times
