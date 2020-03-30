It is the “conservatives” who want me to isolate myself – AMLO.

AMLO said that these groups are very upset because they do not accept the transformation.

CULIACÁN Sinaloa (Times Media Mexico) – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he is in good health, and he will not be isolated amid the new coronavirus contingency.

“The conservatives want me to isolate myself. Imagine, there would be no leadership… or yes, there would be leadership from them. Because in politics there are no power vacuums, the vacuums are filled, and that is what they want. They want a vacuum so that they can take over the political leadership of the country, in an irresponsible way,” (SIC) he said from a hotel in Culiacán. Sinaloa, where he said a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 stayed.

The president said he took his temperature twice this Saturday after Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad, who attended a conference with Lopez Obrador in the past few days, tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus.

“I am very well and in good spirits. If there is a fever, if there is a dry cough, body discomfort beyond the natural ones because with age it hurts and more so when you work 19 hours if there is difficulty in breathing then if you have to be tested, but if not, why be alarmed,” AMLO said.

The head of the Executive said he is aware of the cases of the governors of Jalisco and Tabasco, Adán Augusto López after they reported being ill with COVID-19 in the last hours.

The president said that the coronavirus “is not the plague,” but called on people to comply with recommendations to prevent an increase in the spread of coronaviruses in the country, such as “healthy distance” and isolation.

Although he called on citizens to maintain essential activities: “Let us go out into the streets and work those of us who have an important, basic function.

After the confirmation of the positive case by the governor of Hidalgo, the undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo López-Gattel, ruled out submitting López Obrador to a test to detect the presence of the new strain of the virus.

The official explained that it is unlikely that the president it’s infected because of the time it took the PRI governor to show symptoms of the disease. He also said that, like any citizen, the president will be tested if he shows any symptoms.

“It does not apply because the relevant period of contagiousness begins in the case of the affected person at the time he begins to develop symptoms. The probability that a person in the period before symptoms, that is, the incubation period, is contagious is very low,”Lopez-Gatell explained at the daily conference on the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico.



The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments