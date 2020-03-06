Isla Mujeres celebrates 503 anniversary

“We must be inclusive, supportive, participatory and look for more and better opportunities for people. That is the hallmark of this administration. It is not a matter of political parties or preferences. Here, we all advance together, or we all fall together, ”said Governor Carlos Joaquin on March 5th, in Isla Mujeres.

The governor of Quintana Roo attended and participated in the Fifth Public and Solemn Session in Commemoration of the 503 Anniversary of the Meeting of the Two Cultures, in Isla Mujeres.

Before special guests and councilors of the town hall, Carlos Joaquín said that today Isla Mujeres has a growth marked by a development that advances rapidly, and is complemented by 100,000 hotel rooms in Quintana Roo’s Cancun- Riviera Maya corridor.

The governor of Quintana Roo mentioned that, Isla Mujeres has achieved a central objective of improving the quality of life of its people, with sustainable development to preserve their natural and cultural wealth.

The governor witnessed the awarding of Ramón Iván Suárez Caamal and Marcos Ramírez Canul, authors of the lyrics and music of the “Hymn to Isla Mujeres”.

The municipal president of Isla Mujeres Juan Carrillo Soberanis said that, the identity of Isla Mujeres, which was formed more than 500 years ago, is strengthened, and that is why the islanders have to know their history, from the ancient pre-Hispanic roots to the present.

The event was attended by the president of the Government and Political Coordination Board of the XVI Legislature of the State Congress Reyna Durán Ovando, the president of the Superior Court of Justice José Antonio León Ruiz, the attorney general of the State Oscar Montes de Oca and Admiral José Luis Vergara Ibarra, commander of the Fifth Naval Region.







