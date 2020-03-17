Is my flight canceled because of coronavirus? This is what some airlines are doing

The coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on how we all get around, and several airlines have been forced to change the way they operate.

Schedules are shifting by the day; for the latest flight updates, contact your airline directly, said Greg Chin, spokesman for Miami International Airport.

Here are a few we know of so far:

Chin confirmed on Monday March 16, that Air Europa, Aerolineas Argentina, Finnair and Corsair (France) all suspended service indefinitely.

Lufthansa is suspending all Miami flights through March 22.; LATAM Airlines halted its Argentina service. By the afternoon, the company said it was cutting international flights by 90 percent, total operations by 70 percent and allowing customers to change flights at no charge.

American Airlines said it would implement a “phased suspension” of long-haul international flights from the U.S by 75 percent, starting Monday through May 6.

One flight daily continues to fly from Miami to London.

AA will continue short-haul international flying, which includes flights to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and certain cities in northern South America.

AA is suspending flights from Miami to Rio de Janeiro; Georgetown, Guyana; São Paulo; Chile; Bogota; Guayaquil and Quito, Ecuador; Lima, Peru; Brasilia and Manaus, Brazil; and Barranquilla, Cartagena, Cali, Medellin and Pereira, Colombia.

Azul, based in Brazil, has cut all international flights.

Finnair will reduce approximately 90 percent of its normal capacity, canceling from 1,500 to 2,000 flights through March 31. As of April 1, it will temporarily operate only approximately 20 routes “until the situation improves.”

“Capacity cuts are unavoidable,” says Topi Manner, Finnair’s CEO. “We cannot fly customers in a situation where we may not be able to fly them back home.”

Needless to say, now is not the time for the vacation of a lifetime or bucket list adventures.

“If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it,” President Donald Trump said in a press conference on Saturday March 14, announcing travel restrictions expanding to the U.K. and Ireland. “We want this thing to end. We don’t want a lot of people getting infected.”

For more updates on travel disruptions, again, check with your airline directly and sign up for text option so they can communicate with you directly.







