Interactive Ball Game Museum opens at Poliforum Zamná

Interactive Museum opens its doors in the Poliforum

As part of the World Padel Tour in Yucatan Exhibition 2020, today the Interactive “Juego de pelota” Museum will open its doors outside the Poliforum Zamná.

In a space of 120 square meters, the museum is actually a traveling installation of traditional games and sports that were created in Mexico such as “ulama” (which is practiced in some communities of Sinaloa) and paddle.

Paddle tennis, says Ignacio Soto Borja, who is the ambassador in Mexico for the World Paddle Tour and main promoter of the museum, is a sport that has transcended borders and is currently more popular in Argentina than in Mexico.

The museum will have videomaping and virtual reality for the public to have sensory experiences with sports.

Maya Pok ta pok or Great Ball Court

One of the sections is “mexicraneos” where there will be a narration accompanied by music about the myth of the Mayan underworld.

Soto Borja specifies that the exhibition will be divided into three sections as an analogy of the ceiba, the sacred tree of pre-Hispanic cultures where the roots represent the past; the trunk, the present; and the branches, the future.

In the roots section there will be a virtual reality exhibition of the ball game so that people can know and feel how it was played; the part referring to the branches is dedicated to sports invented in Mexico such as paddle, frontenis and cross fut.

Entrance to the museum, which will be open until Sunday 15 from 9 am to 9 pm, is free.

