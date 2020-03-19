Heat persists in Yucatan

This Thursday, stable weather will predominate with clear skies and scattered clouds in the east and south of Campeche, central and southern Quintana Roo, as well as in the east of Yucatan, with no probability of rain.
Temperatures will be hot to very hot during the day and mild to warm at dawn, with east-southeast winds of 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of 45 km/h on the coast of Yucatan and Sonda de Campeche.
Friday
Stable weather conditions are expected this Friday, with clear skies over much of the region, as well as scattered cloud cover in the east and south of the Yucatan Peninsula, with no chance of rain.
Temperatures will also remain in the range of hot to very hot during the day and mild to warm at dawn, with a southeasterly wind of 15 to 25 km / h and gusts of 45 km / h on the coast of Yucatan and Sonda de Campeche.
