Health authorities expect Indre results for two suspicious cases of Covid-19 in Yucatán

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- In follow-up to the case of 2 patients who presented some mild symptoms that could be associated with Covid-19 coronavirus, the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) reported that the samples taken by the State Laboratory of Public Health (LESP) have been sent , as established by the protocols of the National Institute of Epidemiological Reference (Indre), agency which has to issue the official results.

The state agency announced that, so far, both patients are at home under epidemiological surveillance, without presenting complications in their state of health and without requiring hospitalization.

The SSY clarified that, worldwide, 90% of confirmed cases of Covid-19 have presented mild symptoms, while the remaining 10% have presented more serious symptoms.

In the case of Yucatán, the state agency indicated that, in the case of patients with severe symptoms due to this virus, they will be treated in third-level federal hospitals, in compliance with federal regulations, such as: the Hospital Regional High Specialty of the Yucatan Peninsula (HAREPY), the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Regional Hospital of the Institute of Social Security and Services of State Workers (Issste).

Also, the SSY said that the General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” will not admit patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms, because it is a state hospital that provides second level care services, so all patients with severe symptoms have to be taken to the aforementioned hospitals.

The state agency insisted to call on the population to practice prevention measures and stay informed through official channels, as well as avoid spreading inaccurate or false information.

The SSY recalled that basic prevention measures include frequent hand washing using soap and water or 70 percent gel-based alcohol solutions; when sneezing or coughing it is important to cover your nose or mouth with a tissue or with the internal angle of the arm; and in case of being sick with the flu, do not leave home, unless it’s to go see a doctor.

Similarly, avoid direct contact with people who have cold or flu symptoms and do not self-medicate.

It is important to emphasize that in case of presenting symptoms of acute respiratory disease, and/or if you have recently traveled to countries with active coronavirus transmission such as China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran and Singapore, you should contact the SSY.

