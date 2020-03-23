From theme parks to nightclubs will suspend operations in Quintana Roo

In the list of companies that are temporarily closing their doors as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Xcaret Group reported that after evaluating the situation that prevails in Quintana Roo, they decided to temporarily suspend the operation of its Xavage and Xplor Fuego theme parks, as of Monday, March 23.

Likewise, the Coco Bongo group announced in a statement that as of March 21 it suspends activities in Playa del Carmen, ensuring that the show will continue. The same measure was taken at their Punta Cana facilities in the Dominican Republic.

Regarding Xcatet, it was stated: “We are living through challenging times never seen before. With this view, we have determined that the temporary suspension of operations of these business units will allow us to continue serving our visitors in search of adventure in our Xplor Park, while at the same time conserving the sources of employment that we generate directly and indirectly in the destination ”.

In this same vein, the tour company Altournative announced that it will stop all labo activities as of March 22, and until May 22.

All these companies agree to respect the preventive measures indicated by the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the virus.







Comments

comments