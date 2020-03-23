From theme parks to nightclubs will suspend operations in Quintana Roo

In the list of companies that are temporarily closing their doors as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Xcaret Group reported that after evaluating the situation that prevails in Quintana Roo, they decided to temporarily suspend the operation of its Xavage and Xplor Fuego theme parks, as of Monday, March 23.
Likewise, the Coco Bongo group announced in a statement that as of March 21 it suspends activities in Playa del Carmen, ensuring that the show will continue. The same measure was taken at their Punta Cana facilities in the Dominican Republic.
Regarding Xcatet, it was stated: “We are living through challenging times never seen before. With this view, we have determined that the temporary suspension of operations of these business units will allow us to continue serving our visitors in search of adventure in our Xplor Park, while at the same time conserving the sources of employment that we generate directly and indirectly in the destination ”.
In this same vein, the tour company Altournative announced that it will stop all labo activities as of March 22, and until May 22.
All these companies agree to respect the preventive measures indicated by the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the virus.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican citizen feels discriminated against for testing positive for coronavirus
Mexican television producer and activist Rodrigo.
-
There will be no permits for the Constellation beer plant – AMLO’s Government
López Obrador’s government said that more.
-
Mérida mayor participates in virtual conference with counterparts
MÉRIDA, March 21, 2020.- Given the.
-
US senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus
Rand Paul, (Kentucky), on Sunday March 22nd,.
-
Two tourists found dead in Tulum’s Laguna Nopalitos
On Friday March 20, the bodies.
-
Tulum’s boutique hotel Punta Piedra, secured by federal agents
Tulum, Q.R. (RMN)— Agents of the.
-
Asylum seekers in Mexico must face assault, rape, murder … and coronavirus
The Guardian (March 23, 2020).- Stuart.
-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel tests positive for COVID-19
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela.
-
AMLO asks “not to stop going out” or to take “exaggerated” measures
There are 316 confirmed cases of.
-
12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quintana Roo
Cancun, Q.R. — FIGURES UPDATED (March.
Leave a Comment