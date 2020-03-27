First death due to coronavirus in Quintana Roo

The first death due to the coronavirus in Quintana Roo, was registered on Thursday, March 26, in an Intensive Care unit in Cancun; according to local Health authorities.

The patient was a 74-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus and had a background of smoking, hypertension, and diabetes. The man was under the care of an Intensive Care Unit because his condition was serious.

Alejandra Aguirre, head of the Quintana Roo Health Secretariat, reported, after 1 pm on Thursday, March 26, that the first death due to the coronavirus was registered in the state.

The Quintana Roo government reported that positive cases of Coronavirus increased to 27. The Secretary of Health in the state, Alejandra Aguirre, announced, through her Twitter account, that five new cases came up in the last 24 hours.

From the study of 128 cases in the laboratory, 92 turned out negative, nine still under study and 27 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

As for the positive cases, there are 11 Mexicans and 16 foreigners; Of these, 25 are in isolation and two are hospitalized.







