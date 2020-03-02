Federal Tourism Secretary in Mérida to visit Siglo XXI prior to the Tianguis Turístico

Mérida, Yuc. (March 1st, 2020).- “The remodeling and expansion works of the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center allows the state to have a premier venue to host national and international events, and positions Mérida as a world class tourist destination”, said the head of the Federal Ministry of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques.

When taking a tour of this renovated center, where he was accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Tourism Development, Michelle Fridman, Torruco Marqués, who is visiting Yucatan, said he was surprised by the new image, spaces and infrastructure of the new Siglo XXI, that positions Yucatan as a convention tourism powerhouse, able to receive ll types of national and international events.

The federal official described as successful the decision of the governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, to renovate and remodel this site, which in the next few days will receive the Tourism Tianguis 2020, the maximum tourism industry event in our country.

“This is just the beginning of the new era for the tourism of conventions in Yucatan, and the many benefits and developments the Tianguis will bring to the state capital,” said the head of the Federal Ministry of Tourism while walking through the halls of the renovated center.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the newly remodeled Convention Center just a few days ago, and he said that the implementation of state-of-the-art technology will consolidate the Siglo XXI as one of the best Cventions Centers in the country.

Now, the Yucatecan capital joins the only 5 cities in the country that have this magnitude and quality of exhibition spaces, among which are Guadalajara, Puebla, Mexico City, Acapulco and León.

Siglo XXI redesign was inspired by the Mayan culture

As part of the remodeling and expansion project, the building went from 13 thousand square meters to 23 thousand, which makes it able to host large events.

The main façade was made of corten steel, which required to go through an artificial and early oxidation process, resistant to the passage of time, without the need of any type of maintenance. In addition, the works consisted of the redesign of the southern facade, inspired by the Uxmal Governor’s Palace, as well as the creation of corridors and common areas.

A smoke detection system consisting of linear sensors and detectors by reflection was installed. Also, manual audio alarm activation stations and cabinets with fire hoses were placed. While, in order to offer a better experience, independent stand service will be offered at exhibition events, as floor electric service records were strategically distributed in the halls.

Voice and data services in the expanded area are via WiFi via strategically distributed 46 antennas in existing rooms. In addition, of an audio system with 30 speakers for ambient and vocal music distributed in all rooms, which can be controlled from a cell phone or tablet.

Also, there are sound-insulating mobile panels, and a mezzanine, where two electrical rooms are located: one with the control panels for the lighting, system; and another with an electrical substation where two transformers and an emergency plant are being placed, to give service and support exclusively to this new space.

In addition, the surfaces were reinforced, so that they have the capacity to support large, heavy objects and infrastructure during exhibitions and events; and remodeling and adaptation works were carried out in 15,500 square meters of the existing rooms: Chichen Itza, Uxmal, Ek Balam and corridors in common areas.

One thousand new lamps were installed, with the lighting of facades, service areas, bathrooms, lobby, gardens and corridors; as well as 138 specialized electrical service boxes adapted to the needs of international events, 31 of them with the ability to support the full operation of an OXXO; as well as cutting-edge equipment in terms of voice, data, closed circuit television and audio.

The loading and unloading ramps were expanded too, which increased its operating capacity to 634 square meters.

Accompanied by Michelle Fridman, head of SEFOTUR, Torruco Marques said he was very impressed by the remodeling and expansion works carried out at the Siglo XXI convention center.







