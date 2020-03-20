Extreme weather events are making water scarce, unpredictable and polluted

World Water Day is held annually on 22 March as a means of focusing attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.
An international day to celebrate freshwater was recommended at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED).
World Water Day is held annually on 22 March as a means of focusing attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.
An international day to celebrate freshwater was recommended at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). The United Nations General Assembly responded by designating 22 March 1993 as the first World Water Day.
World Water Day 2020, on 22 March, is about water and climate change – and how the two are inextricably linked.
Adapting to the water effects of climate change will protect health and save lives.
Using water more efficiently will reduce greenhouse gases.
You are the most important element of the World Water Day 2020 campaign. Join millions of other people and share key messages with your friends, family and colleagues.
Please, we cannot afford to wait. Everyone has a role to play.
More info at: https://www.worldwaterday.org/The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
90-year-old woman recovering from coronavirus
A 90-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus.
-
AMLO and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat shake hands overlooking protocol
OAXACA.- Despite the recommendation to prevent.
-
Mérida bars and nightclubs closed down due to COVID-19
Mérida, Yuc. (March 20, 2020).- Due.
-
Chichén Itza and Dzibilchaltún to remain closed March 20, 21 and 22
The Yucatan State Government announced the.
-
Ancient emotions, valid today
These pandemic days, as tricky as.
-
Kidnapped couple rescued by police in Playa del Carmen
Municipal police participated in the rescue.
-
Avoid “emotional eating” during lock down
Emotional eating is the practice of consuming.
-
March 20: Yucatán has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19
“The number of suspected coronavirus cases.
-
Three-Out-of-Four Expats Feel Safe Living in Mexico
Expats In Mexico – The Expat.
-
Worldwide coronavirus cases top 200,000, doubling in two weeks
COVID-19 cases surpassed 200,000 worldwide on.
Leave a Comment