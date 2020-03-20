Extreme weather events are making water scarce, unpredictable and polluted

World Water Day is held annually on 22 March as a means of focusing attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

An international day to celebrate freshwater was recommended at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED).

An international day to celebrate freshwater was recommended at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). The United Nations General Assembly responded by designating 22 March 1993 as the first World Water Day.

World Water Day 2020, on 22 March, is about water and climate change – and how the two are inextricably linked.

Adapting to the water effects of climate change will protect health and save lives.

Using water more efficiently will reduce greenhouse gases.

You are the most important element of the World Water Day 2020 campaign. Join millions of other people and share key messages with your friends, family and colleagues.

Please, we cannot afford to wait. Everyone has a role to play.

More info at: https://www.worldwaterday.org/







