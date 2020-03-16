Expats awarded for altruistic effort

Progreso would open an office for non-Mexicans
PROGRESO – The City Council presented its Community Awards for the first time to 10 foreigners who carry out altruistic support in this city and in the police stations of Chuburná, Chelem and Chicxulub.
Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi and the director of Tourism and Commerce, Manuel Rosado Heredia, presented the municipal recognition, in the Juárez hall of the Municipal Palace, in front of a little more than 60 foreign residents.
The winners are the following founders of associations that promote altruistic projects:
- Francois Cloutier and Karen Cloutier for their work in the soup kitchen “The Chicxulub Soup Kitchen”.
- Sharon Helgason, for her work at the “Chicxulub Food Bank”.
- Dorothy Kaytorpor, for “Chuburna School Support”.
- Kim Ray, for “The Chelem support program”.
- David Wright, for giving free courses in digital resources to local businesses.
- Speranza Avram, for “The Progreso Apoyo Program,” which provides scholarships to children.
- Sally Again Hirst, for her efforts in supporting children with Down syndrome to attend the Carnival.
- Richard Long, for his effort to give school supplies to elementary school children.
- Karen Cochrane, for rescuing and sterilizing street dogs and cats.
