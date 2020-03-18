Drastic hotel occupation fall is forecast in Yucatan due to pandemic

The Yucatan hotel sector is already making provisions to face what would be the worst drop in state hotel occupation due to the suspension of tourist activities, as a consequence of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Recently the Tianguis Turístico de México was canceled, which should have started on Sunday the 22nd and ended on Wednesday the 25th in Mérida; and the events of the spring equinox in the archaeological zones of Chichén Itzá and Dzibilchaltún.
The cancellation of these and other events are factors that would cause an occupancy of just 6% to 8% in hotels across Mérida and the rest of the state.
The president of the Hotel Association, Héctor Navarrete Medina, and his board of directors delivered a request to the state government, specifically to the General Secretaries of Government, Tourism and Health Promotion, as well as to the Federation.
The Hotel Association is asking for the suspension pf the collection of the following taxes, during the first two or three months of the crisis provoked by the Covid-19 pandemic:
The hotel tax, which is 5% due to the authorized increase this year.
The payroll tax (2.5% for natural or legal person and 4% to government agencies).
“Back in 2009, during the influenza crisis, there were tax incentives, credits for small and medium-sized companies and the federal government paid the payroll for two months to keep the plant productive,” recalled the businessman.
“The fall in hotel occupancy is difficult to predict exactly because such a situation has never occurred,” Héctor Navarrete Medina concluded.The Yucatan Times
Newroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
US Treasury and IRS to delay tax payment deadline by 90 days
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on.
-
This is how coronavirus could affect the travel and tourism industry
The World Travel and Tourism Council.
-
Brands like Clorox, Netflix, and Campbell are benefiting from the coronavirus
People are stocking up but staying.
-
This is what the UNAM has to say about pollution in Yucatan
Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) .- “Yucatan.
-
Toxic fumes affect over 6,000 people in Chetumal
CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO (Times Media Mexico).
-
Trials for COVID-19 vaccine underway
A Phase 1 clinical trial is.
-
United States suspends all visa procedures in Mexico due to coronavirus
The United States Embassy in Mexico.
-
Celestún has officially become the first tourist port in Yucatan to isolate itself due to coronavirus
The municipality of Celestún officially announced.
-
No data indicate that Ibuprofen aggravates COVID-19 infections
On Saturday, the French health minister,.
-
Zoos, cultural centers, museums, libraries and tianguis closed in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán.- From Monday March 16th,.
Leave a Comment