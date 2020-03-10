Drake Bell greets the Yucatecans: “Hola Pelanás”

American actor, voice actor, singer, songwriter, and musician Drake Bell will perform in Mérida on March 28, and he invited all his Yucatecan fans to the show with a “Hola Pelanás“!
With a “hello, pelanás” artist Drake Bell, invited his Yucatecan fans to attend his concert on Saturday, March 28 in Merida.
Drake Bell will be the main event of the Conbebe Festival, which will take place in the Esplanade of the Mérida 2000 Avenue, in the west side of the city.
In the event, which is a fundraiser for the ‘Hogar de Ángeles IAP’ and ‘Albergue San Joaquín’, the artists Lúa, Dohko and Evverest will also be performing.
Ticket prices range from 440 pesos (in presale that ends on March 27) in general area, 550 pesos in general area on the day of the event, and tickets for the Meet and Greet area are priced at 1,100 pesos, whether you buy them now or on the day of the concert.
CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS ONLINE
