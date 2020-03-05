Don’t forget your umbrella, rain is expected for the Yucatan Peninsula

Cold front 42 will cause mild rainfall
MERIDA, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico).- A tidal wave is coming over the coasts of Yucatan this Thursday March 5th, due to the proximity of the 42nd Cold Front, which will generate cloudy skies during the afternoon, as well as the probability of mist and scattered showers over north-central and southern Yucatan.
Same situation is expected for the south and center of Campeche, and more isolated showers will cover the north of Quintana Roo.
The atmosphere is expected to be very hot during the day and warm during the evening.
The prevailing winds will be from the southeast at 20 to 30 kilometers per hour (km/h); and in the afternoon, winds will shift to the north-northwest, with gusts greater than 55 km/h during the night.
The cold front will extend into the southern Gulf of Mexico and over the Campeche Sound.
Friday
This Friday, the 42nd Cold Front will move over the Yucatan Peninsula causing half cloudy to cloudy skies conditions with probability of isolated rains over the northeast, east and south of Yucatan.
Furthermore, there will be heavy showers in the south of Campeche, as well as in the north and south of Quintana Roo.
The wind will tend to be a northern component of 20 to 30 km / h and gusts greater than 50 km / h are expcted on the coasts of Yucatan.
Similarly, warm temperatures are expected during the day and from mild to warm at dawn.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
