Cozumel Mayor announced “curfew” over Covid-19

The municipal president of Cozumel Pedro Joaquín Delbouis assured that, with the entry of phase 2 of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to establish the curfew on the island in the coming days.

“In the next few days a curfew will be established on the island; at first, citizens will be asked not to leave their homes after 11:00 PM. If they ignore it, they will be sanctioned ”, he expressed.

He stressed that, if necessary, social measures will be tightened and pointed out that, as in the rest of the State, the strengthening of sanitary and economic measures will continue, in order to counteract the effects and affectations of this global pandemic.

In an interview the mayor stated that, together with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), they carry out supervisory tours in supermarkets, so that they do not increase the prices of basic products, because in these moments would represent a hard blow to the economy of Cozumel families.

“We are joining efforts with the authorities of the State Government and the business sector of Cozumel, in order to support the economy of Cozumel families. Among the measures to be taken are the acquisition of food products to deliver to workers in the tourism sector, who were affected in the first instance with the cancellation of cruises arriving on the island,” said Pedro Joaquín.

Another measure analyzed by the municipal government hand in hand with the business sector is the establishment of community food spaces, in order to contribute and prevent the economic impact from being as small as possible for the families of Cozumel.

In the same way, the governor stated that the flow of people from the interior and exterior of the island in docks and airport has been stopped, in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







