Coronavirus in Yucatan: one patient confirmed and 8 suspected cases

Coronavirus spreads in Yucatan, there is one patient confirmed and 8 suspected cases.

Mauricio Sauri Vivas, head of the Ministry of Health in Yucatan, reported that the woman who ws detected with coronavirus is stable.

The Ministry of Health in Yucatan, through a press conference, reported that eight new suspected cases of coronavirus were detected in the State on Saturday, March 14th.

The head of the agency, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, indicated that all the cases detected this day are being treated in their homes, following the corresponding protocols, while the investigations are being carried out.

“All these cases are being attended following the international protocols under constant monitoring and isolated in their homes,” said the official.

The health minister in Yucatan called on the citizens to work together with the government, to carry out the preventive measures to avoid an outbreak.

Among the basic recommendations, Sauri Vivas mentioned: wash your hands frequently with soap and water, use 70 percent alcohol solution, and when sneezing, cover yourself with your arm crossed or cover your nose or mouth with a tissue and throw it away in a closed trash can.

In case of being sick, he pointed out that it is very important to stay home. Similarly, avoid meeting with people with the flu or colds.

Woman with coronavirus in Yucatan

Mauricio Sauri Vivas, head of the Ministry of Health in Yucatan, assured that the woman who was positively diagnosed with coronavirus, is stable at the IMSS UMAE Clinic, and she is receiving all the medical care necessary, according to the protocols indicated by the World Health Organization: WHO.

Sauri Vivas concluded saying that, of the three suspicious cases reported on Friday March 13th, two were reported negative for COVID-19, and the and the third case continues in the process of analysis.







