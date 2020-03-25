Coronavirus in Mexico number cases as of March 25

According to the daily report issued by the Ministry of Health, these are the figures.

March 25th, official figures of the Coronavirus in Mexico (Phase 2).

405 confirmed cases

2,161 negative cases

1,219 suspected cases

5 deaths

Patients’ Medical Care: 90% ambulatory, 10% hospitalized.

62% men, 38% women.

Source: https://coronavirus.gob.mx/

Comments

comments