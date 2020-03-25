  • Feature

    • Coronavirus in Mexico number cases as of March 25

    By on March 25, 2020

    According to the daily report issued by the Ministry of Health, these are the figures.

    March 25th, official figures of the Coronavirus in Mexico (Phase 2).

    • 405 confirmed cases
    • 2,161 negative cases
    • 1,219 suspected cases
    • 5 deaths
    • Patients’ Medical Care: 90% ambulatory, 10% hospitalized.
    • 62% men, 38% women.

    Source: https://coronavirus.gob.mx/

