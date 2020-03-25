Coronavirus immobilizes tourism industry in San Miguel

COVID-19 stops tourism to a grinding halt in San Miguel de Allende, bars, canteens, nightclubs, casinos and breweries remain closed since March 20th.

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE.- This city that practically lives on national and international tourism is almost totally shut down, since last March 20.

Until Tuesday March 24, restaurants and bars were still working with a restricted capacity of 50 percent, implementing the healthy distance measure and closing at 9 p.m.

However, they assure that, with the entry of ‘phase 2’ and if necessary, they would limit themselves to offering only the service of take-out and home delivery.

For several days, canceled all public and social events in San Miguel de Allende have been cancelled. Including weddings, religious processions, concerts, conferences, exhibitions, fairs, festivals, callejoneadas, forums, tournaments, among others. In Salamanca, as of March 21 and temporarily, night activities were suspended.

In the state capital, Guanajuato, the suspension of religious events and the temporary closure of seven museums were announced. And the National Institute of Anthropology and History, declared that the five archaeological sites in the state are also closed: Plazuelas, Peralta, Cañada de la Virgen, El Cóporo and Arroyo Seco.

Guanajuato governor, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, assured that from the following week other measures regarding health infrastructure will be announced.

“These measures will allow us to be ready for the COVID-19 contingency, but we will also be talking about the economic issue, which is very important for the state,” he explained.

Rodríguez stated that only with union and strategies “can we get ahead this situation and come through with a stronger state”.

Source: San Miguel Times







