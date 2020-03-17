Coronavirus epidemic in Mexico can last at least 12 weeks

Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the federal government would allocate 3.5 billion pesos to buy everything from medical equipment to laboratory, hand washing, and disinfection supplies.

CDMX (Agencies) – As a measure to contain the COVID-19 epidemic in Mexico, the federal government will allocate 3.5 billion pesos to buy medical laboratory equipment, and supplies for hand washing and disinfection.

Part of these resources will also go the purchase of ventilation support, reported the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez. “To contain the epidemic, we will invest about 3.5 billion pesos in various inputs, medical equipment, laboratory materials, diagnostic supplies, personal protection per patient, inputs for hand washing and disinfection, and ventilation support devices. The entire federal government is involved in this effective response, from the president to the last governmental organization that may exist, including the Ministry of Health, which coordinates this strategy,” he said.

During the morning conference at the National Palace, Lopez-Gatell said the epidemic could last at least 12 weeks in the country. Basically, the time that has lasted in China, so he called for being calm and to follow the prevention measures. Such as frequent hand washing, etiquette greetings, not attending mass gatherings, and avoiding the spread of rumors.

“It will not be a short epidemic, it could last at least three months, same as in China, reach a peak and then fall, not necessarily because of extreme containment measures. That would be the minimum scenario for Mexico, talthough there could be upsurges that could prolong the mitigation and control measures”.

He emphasized that the measures taken in Mexico are planned in advance according to the COVID-19 scenarios.

“We need to take these measures at an early stage, they are useless later; we can’t alarm society, we need to keep calm, which doesn’t mean neglecting, but focusing on what works, which are basic measures; washing your hands, taking care of your sneeze, effective recovery, if you have a fever, that doesn’t mean you have coronavirus, in such case just stay home.”

The undersecretary stressed that authorities decided to suspend classes at all educational levels as of March 23, but there is no problem in the absence of school activity as of today, as it has occurred in several states.

“The date chosen was March 23 so that between the 17th and 20th, concrete mechanisms could be articulated by the dynamics, but it was a decision planned in advance, it was neither emergent nor precipitated. We also invited people not to attend events of massive concentration and to keep themselves informed by trusting, respecting, and analyzing the well-founded information and not spreading rumors that only give rise to spirals of confusion that affect our society, perhaps even more than the virus”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments