Coronavirus Containment Could Destroy U.S. – Trump

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies) – President Donald Trump defended on Tuesday his position to relax the isolation in several parts of the United States by the coronavirus by mid-April, warning that maintaining these measures could “destroy” the country.

“Many people agree with me. Our country is not designed to close down,” Trump told Fox News. “You can destroy a country this way, by closing it down,” the president said. He added that starting next week he will “evaluate” whether the social distancing and quarantine measures should be lifted to get the economy back on track.

Trump said that a “great recession” could claim more victims than the new coronavirus in his country. “We may lose a certain number of people to the flu. But we risk losing more people if we plunge the country into a major recession or depression,” he said, evoking the possibility of “thousands of suicides. “I would love to have the country open and looking forward to Easter,” Trump said in this chat show formatted interview. Easter is April 12.

Social distancing and quarantine measures have been instituted in much of the United States, leading to the sharp drop in activity in the world’s largest economy.

In the interview with Fox from the White House, Trump made it clear that he believes the general shutdown has been an overreaction.

Health experts have pointed out that isolation and paralysis measures are the only way to prevent the disease, which is easily transmitted and potentially fatal, from multiplying out of control.

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, used as a reference in the country, as of today, Wednesday, March 25 2020 in the United States there are 55,243 cases and 802 deaths.



