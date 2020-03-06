Cloudy skies this Friday in Yucatan

Temperatures will be warm during the day
MERIDA, Yucatan – This Friday March 6th, cold front 42 will be located on the Yucatan Peninsula, causing mid-overcast to overcast conditions with the probability of isolated rains over the northeast, east and south of the Yucatan Peninsula.
There will also be occasional heavy rain in the south of Campeche, as well as on the coasts of southern Quintana Roo.
The wind will tend to be of a northern component of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour (km/h), and gusts greater than 50 km/h on the coasts of the region.
Also, warm temperatures are expected during the day and from mild to warm at dawn.
Saturday March 7th
This Saturday March 7, the mass of cold air that gives impulse to the 42nd Cold Front, which will extend over the Caribbean Sea, will originate scattered clouds with the probability of rain on the coasts of Quintana Roo, and isolated drizzles in the north and northeast of Yucatan, as well as in the south of Campeche.
The sunrise is expected to be cool to warm and the atmosphere will remain warm to hot throughout the day, with northeast winds of 20 to 30 km/hr, and gusts of 50 km/hr on the coasts.
