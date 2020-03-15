Chichén Itzá will open for the spring equinox, but with limited access

The Yucatan State Ministry of Culture reported that all events and art activities in theaters, concert halls, cultural centers and archaeological zones scheduled between March 20 and April 20 will be rescheduled with the aim of preventing an outbreak of coronavirus in the state.
This measure includes traditional activities for the spring equinox in different tourist sites such as Chichén Itzá, Uxmal, Dzibilchaltun and Uxmal.
These archaeological spaces will remain open although with a limited space, as well as spaces such as museums and galleries.
“These measures will be reviewed daily with the Ministry of Health and may vary at any time. It should be noted that this pause does not mean the suspension of cultural life that will find other forms of socialization through alternative means of dissemination, “the press release added.
The spring equinox is scheduled for March 19, although people often go to archaeological sites like Chichén Itzá on March 21 by tradition.The Yucatan Times
