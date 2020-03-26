Chichén Itza and Uxmal are being disinfected so the areas remain free of Covid-19

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reported that the sanitation and disinfection of archaeological sites has officially started in Yucatán.
Although they have been closed to the public and tourists since last week, the archaeological sites of Chichén Itzá and Uxmal, the most important in Yucatan, are being disinfected to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Since Chichén Itza alone receives 6 thousand people from all over the world every day, and the spring equinox can gather more than 14 thousand in this ancient Maya city.
It was said that in a second stage, it is planned to continue disinfecting the Maya cities of Labná, Kabáh, Sayil, Xlapakl and Dzibilchaltún.
It was said that in a second stage, it is planned to continue disinfecting the Maya cities of Labná, Kabáh, Sayil, Xlapakl and Dzibilchaltún.The Yucatan Times
