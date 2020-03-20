Chichén Itza and Dzibilchaltún to remain closed March 20, 21 and 22

The Yucatan State Government announced the suspension of all activities in the archaeological zones of Chichén Itzá and Dzibilchaltún on March 20, 21 and 22.
As these two archaeological sites use to register a high influx of visitors during these dates, due to the Achaeo-astronomic phenomena that can be observed on the day of the spring equinox.
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reported that from this Friday March 20th, all the archaeological sites of the state will remain closed, until further notice, as part of the prevention strategy against Covid-19.
The State Government calls on the population to remain in their homes, and this way significantly reduce the possibility of infection.
