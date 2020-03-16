Chiapas provides coronavirus information in all 9 native languages

The Chiapas Ministry of Health has reported that so far in the state there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus and there are more than 10 people under investigation

The Chiapas Secretary of Health, Manuel Cruz Castellanos, stressed that the state maintains information on the coronavirus in the 9 native languages.

This measure taken by the agency is intended to inform the indigenous population about COVID-19 and the consequences of being infected and how to prevent it.

In Chiapas, so far, there are two suspicious cases of coronavirus and the patient who tested positive last February has been cured and does not represent any risk.

