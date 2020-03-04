Check out the list of the most visited cities in the world during 2019

Bangkok has been named the most visited city in the world, according to new traveler data from Mastercard. Thailand’s capital was closely followed by Paris and London on the list of can’t miss sites for travelers.
Here are the 20 most visited cities around the world, ranked in ascending order by the total number of international visitors they’re set to receive.
- Hong Kong — 8.23 million (international visitors)
- Bali, Indonesia — 8.26 million
- Palma de Mallorca, Spain — 8.96 million
- Barcelona, Spain — 9.09 million
- Milan, Italy — 9.10 million
- Pattaya, Thailand — 9.44 million
- Phuket, Thailand — 9.89 millionPhuket, Thailand
- Mecca, Saudi Arabia — 10 million
- Osaka, Japan — 10.14 million
- Seoul, South Korea — 11.25 million
- Antalya, Turkey — 12.41 million
- Tokyo — 12.93 million
- Istanbul — 13.4 million
- New York City — 13.6 million
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — 13.79 million
- Singapore — 14.67 million
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 15.93 million
- London — 19.09 million
- Paris — 19.1 million
- Bangkok — 22.78 million
Source: CEO World
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Large asteroid will fly close to, but won’t hit, Earth next month: NASA (Video)
A large asteroid will fly close.
-
Yucatecan chef and his team win culinary competition in Dubai
Restaurant María Bonita’s team triumphs in.
-
The extent of business mistrust in Mexico
In his column at “El Financiero.
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND – A FRIEND OF MANKIND: KILLDEER
Charadrius vociferus, Chorlito Tildio (Spanish) Other.
-
The uncertain future of Mexican oil
Currently, the nation imports more than.
-
Quit Smoking For Good
Have you ever heard of an.
-
Mexican scientists succeed in sequencing coronavirus genome
“If the Covid were a criminal,.
-
Patient dies after receiving contaminated medicine
One person died, and 14 more.
-
Mexico needs statecraft, yet its president offers theatre – The Economist
AMLO shows little ability to get.
-
Evidence indicates Teotihuacán collapsed in 570 A.D.
Archeologist Linda Rosa Manzanilla Naim has.
Leave a Comment