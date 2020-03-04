  • Feature,
  • Travel

    • Check out the list of the most visited cities in the world during 2019

    By on March 4, 2020

    Bangkok has been named the most visited city in the world, according to new traveler data from Mastercard. Thailand’s capital was closely followed by Paris and London on the list of can’t miss sites for travelers.

    Here are the 20 most visited cities around the world, ranked in ascending order by the total number of international visitors they’re set to receive.

    1. Hong Kong — 8.23 million (international visitors)
    2. Bali, Indonesia — 8.26 million
    3. Palma de Mallorca, Spain — 8.96 million
    4. Barcelona, Spain — 9.09 million
    5. Milan, Italy — 9.10 million
    6. Pattaya, Thailand — 9.44 million
    7. Phuket, Thailand — 9.89 millionPhuket, Thailand
    8. Mecca, Saudi Arabia — 10 million
    9. Osaka, Japan — 10.14 million
    10. Seoul, South Korea — 11.25 million
    11. Antalya, Turkey — 12.41 million
    12. Tokyo — 12.93 million
    13. Istanbul — 13.4 million
    14. New York City — 13.6 million
    15. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — 13.79 million
    16. Singapore — 14.67 million
    17. Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 15.93 million
    18. London — 19.09 million
    19. Paris — 19.1 million
    20. Bangkok — 22.78 million

    Source: CEO World



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment