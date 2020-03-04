Check out the list of the most visited cities in the world during 2019

Bangkok has been named the most visited city in the world, according to new traveler data from Mastercard. Thailand’s capital was closely followed by Paris and London on the list of can’t miss sites for travelers.

Here are the 20 most visited cities around the world, ranked in ascending order by the total number of international visitors they’re set to receive.

Hong Kong — 8.23 million (international visitors) Bali, Indonesia — 8.26 million Palma de Mallorca, Spain — 8.96 million Barcelona, Spain — 9.09 million Milan, Italy — 9.10 million Pattaya, Thailand — 9.44 million Phuket, Thailand — 9.89 millionPhuket, Thailand Mecca, Saudi Arabia — 10 million Osaka, Japan — 10.14 million Seoul, South Korea — 11.25 million Antalya, Turkey — 12.41 million Tokyo — 12.93 million Istanbul — 13.4 million New York City — 13.6 million Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — 13.79 million Singapore — 14.67 million Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 15.93 million London — 19.09 million Paris — 19.1 million Bangkok — 22.78 million

Source: CEO World







Comments

comments