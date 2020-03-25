CFE says “NO” to Mexicans

There will be no extensions or waivers of payments in electricity despite coronavirus – CFE Communications Director

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Senior officials of the Federal Electricity Commission said that despite the COVID-19 they are not considering extensions and/or the cancellation of payments for electricity service

“This contingency cannot and should not be a pretext for people to stop paying their electric bill,” officials said.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that for the moment, there are no extensions and the cancellation of payments for electricity service derived from the contingency of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“We will have to consult with the corresponding areas, which are the ones that have the precise calculation of what are the costs to generate, transmit, distribute and carry out the electric conection,” (SIC) said the Communications Director of the CFE Luis Bravo.

The executive said in a press conference that it is important to understand that this contingency cannot and should not be a pretext for people to stop paying their electricity bills.

“In terms of the possible condonation, we would have to see its feasibility from a technical and financial point of view,” adding that these proposals from some political figures are because they do not know about the CFE’s operation”.

Additionally, as part of the measures that will be implemented to safeguard the integrity of the workers and to avoid a focus of infection, 18 thousand workers will carry out their work from home.

Luis Bravo explained that these workers represent 18 percent of the CFE staff, among which are unionized and not union workers, who will receive 100% of their salary.

