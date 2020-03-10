Cat Tips and Advice for The New Pet Owner

Whether you are a cat person or not, you can’t deny how cute the paw animals are. Most people thought that cats are feisty and fierce but they have a soft side. They are loving, cuddly and adventurous; they feel their owner’s emotions and empathize with them. Known as an independent animal, they also get in trouble especially when it is grooming time. Well, most pets don’t really like it but they don’t have a choice, do they?

Even though people believe that cats have nine lives, they still need to be taken care of properly. Like all domesticated animals should be, they must have a clean and healthy body. Giving them the best products is a great way to strengthen your relationship with your pets. Read and learn the tips below to enlighten and guide you when grooming your pets.

Tips on How to Groom Your Cat Properly

One of the maintenance of pets aside from vaccines and daily vet visits is their grooming. Grooming helps pets in general. It helps them lead a healthier life with fewer irritants such as ticks and fleas, as well as lessen the shedding of the pets. You can either go to a pet groomer or do it yourself. Doing it yourself saves a lot of money and it helps you spend more time with them, which will deepen the bond between you and your cat.

Nevertheless, this article will give you tips on how to groom your cat properly. But before that, let’s put in our minds that our felines can mostly take care of it. When starting your grooming sessions, better keep it short and increase the time gradually in order for your pet to get used to it.

One of the most common things we do when grooming our pets is bathing them. This is for times when your pet is really smelly that you decided she really needs a bath like if your pet has greasy fur or she got really dirty and you can’t wipe it away. The first tip when it comes to bathing pets is their shampoo. Choosing the right shampoo for them is a crucial decision because it may benefit or do the opposite to them. To be safe, choose a mild one.

Another important thing to note, since they are known for not being fond of water, it is suggested to have another person to help you in bathing your fur baby. While applying the shampoo, massage it to the cat’s body so that it can relax. Make sure to rinse the soap well because if not, it may cause shedding, and dry off your pet.

The next stop is the brushing of fur. Brushing helps spread the oil throughout the body of the cat. It also removes dirt and prevents their fur from getting tangled. Daily brushing is required for cats with long hair and brushing once a week is enough for those with short fur. The combs vary from the type of hair a cat has. You can either get a metal comb, slicker brush, or a dematting comb depending on your pet’s hair. Click the link to read more.

Another essential grooming stage is the trimming of nails. But before doing that, make sure to get your pet relaxed first. Use a sharp and good quality nail clipper and it should be specifically intended for cat use.

Last but not least is the cleaning of the ears. Since they are independent felines, this is not really a big deal because most of them can keep their ears clean. But this is necessary if the ears of your pet have some infection or blisters. Q-tips should never be used in cleaning their ear canal, but it can be used in the visible folds of their ear flaps. Also, it is recommended to have one person to help you hold the cat down in order to prevent it from shaking its head.

Benefits of Grooming Your Cat

Cats get fluffy because of their hair and even you like to cuddle your pet, unfortunately, their fur traps dirt more than you can imagine. To lessen the effects of it, you must keep in mind to groom them scheduled and properly. In return, you will see the improvements and benefits to your pet and to your surroundings.

Brushing their coat can untangle the swirling hair that annoys them. It can also help their natural oil to be spread out and maintain their shiny coat. You will also be able to check if they have skin problems or other health issues. Cutting their nails is helpful to keep them from scratching. This is important, especially when you have a child at home.

Basically, grooming them will help you maintain safe and clean surroundings. In this way, your couch won’t be filled with fur and you can prevent your space from having parasites or insects. It’s a win-win situation for both of you.

Qualities of an Effective Grooming Product

Finding and choosing the best product for them, like what is sold on Pet Cat Friends website, is quite different from choosing products for dogs. As they are small and fragile, you must find exactly the things that they need. When buying a cat’s shampoo read the components; make sure that it does not have a toxic material that can be harmful to them. Also, see to it that it is suitable for their skin’s pH level to avoid destroying the natural oils on their body. When brushing or clipping their nails, find a product that is easy to use and durable.

Remember when buying online to check their eligibility and if their materials are cruelty-free. If your pets have allergies consult for professional help and ask what type and kind are suitable for them. It is also recommended to read testimonials and reviews that can help you choose and compare the specific product that you will need. There is nothing wrong in giving extra care to your pets, they deserve to live happily and comfortably like any of us.

