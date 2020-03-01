Cancun, Riviera Maya sargassum-free beaches ready for Spring Break 2020

Cancun, Riviera Maya, Q.R. ( RMN) — On Friday Feb. 28, governor Carlos Joaquín said that for the arrival of spring, the state is likely to only have a small presence of sargassum along its coasts as per the projections by the Optical Oceanography Laboratory of the University of South Florida.

“Unlike previous years, Quintana Roo remains at the forefront, ready to face the arrival of sargassum with sargasse vessels ready to operate and keep beaches clean for the benefit of the residents and tourists,” he stressed.

He adds that the vessels are part of the joint strategy between the government of Quintana Roo and the Navy of Mexico for the containment of sargassum, collecting as much of it as possible at sea before it reaches the coast.

Accompanied by Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy, the governor stressed that according to the Optical Oceanography Laboratory of the University of South Florida, Quintana Roo will coast into spring with the beautiful beaches that characterize the Mexican Caribbean, since they forecast the arrival of sargassum during the month of March to be moderate.

The government currently has six sargasso vessels ready to deploy the moment sargassum is detected heading toward the state’s coast. The vessels were custom-built by the Mexican Navy to collect the seaweed off the coast to prevent it from reaching beaches.

Rear Admiral Enrique Flores Morado pointed out that they are also prepared for the installation of sargassum containment barriers and that anchors are currently being carried out for those barriers .

Source: RMN







