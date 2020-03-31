Campeche shopping centers close their doors due to pandemic

In addition to all the businesses that have gradually closed their doors to join the call of federal, state and municipal authorities to avoid spreading COVID-19, now shopping malls such as Galerías Campeche and Plaza Universidad will remain temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

In Galerias, only the pharmacy and the ATM machines in the lobby will be operating, while in Plaza Universidad the supermarket will remain open too.

Together these two shopping centers are the second most important commercial areas in the city. However, according to the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (Inegi), there are more than 500 commercial establishments of different categories in the Historic Center of Campeche, and most of them will have to close down too.

Only pharmacies ATMs of all the banking institutions in the city, supermarkets and some shops will remain open to supply the citizens with food and medications.

The Commission for the Prevention of Sanitary Risks in Campeche (Copriscam) has kept businesses such as restaurants and bars at bay, including those located within Plaza Galerias, and they have encouraged them only to provide take out & delivery service, in order to avoid crowds.

So far, the local business chambers have not disclosed the situation that companies in Campeche face due to the contingency.

Organizations such as the Campeche Business Coordinating Council (CCEC) or the National Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Services (Canaco-Servitur) have avoided referring to current conditions and the measures they took to lessen the economic blow.







