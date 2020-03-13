Books owned by Felipe Carrillo arrive at the UADY

Works from Felipe Carrillo Puerto’s personal library were donated to UADY.

Felipe Santiago Carrillo Puerto was a Mexican politician, journalist and revolutionary leader, who was also governor of Yucatan from 1922 to 1924.

More than 400 titles from Felipe Carrillo Puerto’s personal library were donated to the Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán (UADY) to increase its current collection of more than half a million volumes.

At a press conference, the Coordinator of the Library System of the Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán, Alberto Arellano Rodríguez, stressed that this donation is very important for the University because it implied a great effort of those involved to preserve the valuable collection.

He explained that thanks to the work of Gaspar Gómez Chacón, the personal library of Carrillo Puerto, founder of the Universidad Nacional del Sureste (that later in time became UADY), was recovered; he also reported that the titles were guarded for many years by Guillermo Sandoval Viramontes.

A really important contribution…

For his part, the donor of the library, Gómez Chacón, stressed that this is a great opportunity to know what a hero of history reads, because through his books his personality and formation are reflected.

He added that the collection includes socialist authors and topics on feminism, labor, the agrarian situation and land distribution, to name a few.

