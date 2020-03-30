Bimbo has 500 electrically powered vehicles operating in Mexico

Mexico City – Grupo Bimbo, the largest bakery company in the world, recently integrated more than 140 new eco-friendly vehicles into its domestic delivery fleet, all of which were designed by young and talented Mexican engineers.

One hundred of the new vehicles are Vekstar electric trucks developed and manufactured by Moldex, a subsidiary of the company, and 41 are hybrid utility cars purchased from Toyota to replace part of the company’s supervisory fleet in CDMX.

Grupo Bimbo introduced its renewable energy strategy in 2012. Today the company has around 500 electrically powered vehicles operating in Mexico, making it the largest electric vehicle fleet in the country, and one of the largest in Latin America.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to increase its fleet of electric delivery vehicles to 4,000 units by 2024, with an investment of 2,800 million pesos. These 100 vehicles correspond to Grupo Bimbo’s commitment to building a sustainable future for the company – and Mexico.

“With concrete facts, ambitious investments, and Mexican technology, Bimbo is committed to a true revolution in sustainable mobility in Mexico,” said Javier González Franco, Deputy General Director of Grupo Bimbo. “We are here to start the operations of a state-of-the-art fleet that will allow us to continue advancing in a central purpose for Grupo Bimbo: taking care of the environment in our city, especially the air we all breathe. This is a commitment that we share with Mexico City authorities and that we are fulfilling. It is also a priority for us to continue innovating the way we serve our customers and bring fresh, delicious, high-quality food to consumers’ tables,” he added.

In terms of progress on the road to becoming a company that uses only electrical energy from renewable sources, González Franco highlighted “it is with great pride that we can say that today, 85% of the electrical energy we use in our factories, offices, and distribution centers in Mexico comes from clean and renewable sources.”

He highlighted the Piedra Larga wind farm which, with 45 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 90MW, supplies 70% of the electrical energy required for operation in Mexico and, through 70 solar panel systems installed on roofs that cover a surface of more than 150 thousand m2, another 15% of the electricity is obtained for the company’s operations.

“At Grupo Bimbo, we continue working to meet the goal we set of becoming 100% renewable in terms of electrical energy by 2025, and we hope to have more good news to share soon,” he concluded.

Founded in 1945, Grupo Bimbo is the world largest baking company, operating in more than 100 locations in 17 countries across North, South and Central America, as well as Asia. The company is the maker of well-known brands like Entenmann’s, Thomas English Muffins, Mrs. Baird’s Bread, Sara Lee (which Grupo Bimbo purchased in 2011), Boboli, Brownberry, Freihofer, and Nature’s Harvest, among others. Learn more at GrupoBimbo.com







