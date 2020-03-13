Beat the heat this Friday the 13th in Yucatan

Clear skies and warm temperatures are forecasted this weekend.
MERIDA, Yucatan: This Friday, the wind circulation will maintain clear skies throughout most the peninsula.
However, the entry of warm, humid air will generate scattered clouds that are likely to sprinkle over the southern and central coasts of Quintana Roo.
Temperatures will go from mildly to very warm during the day and back to mildly warm at dawn, with east-southeast winds of 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of more than 45 km/h on the coasts of Yucatan and Campeche.
Saturday
This Saturday, the entrance of humidity from the Caribbean Sea will favor cloudy skies with a probability of light showers over the center and north of Quintana Roo, as well as in the northeast and east of Yucatan.
The rest of the region will be dominated by mostly clear skies.
This situation will allow for hot to very hot temperatures during the day and mild to warm at dawn, with east-southeast winds of 15 to 25 km/hr and gusts of 45 km/hr on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
