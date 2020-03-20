Avoid “emotional eating” during lock down

Emotional eating is the practice of consuming large quantities of food — usually junk food — in response to feelings instead of hunger.

MÉRIDA, March 19, 2020.- We are experiencing very complicated times in the history of humanity.

The pandemic has affected us and we have had to change our habits from one day to the next, these are hard, uncertain days and diet is one of the habits that will inevitably have to be altered.

It is very important to understand that due to the present situation, our nutritional requirements will be different, why? Because our physical activity will be lower than usual.

We also have to avoid falling into “emotional hunger” as a result of social stress, anxiety and anguish, emotions in which we are immersed, so it is advisable not to buy food with a low nutritional intake (junk food), since most likely, we will end up eating it all up.

Keep in mind that having a balanced diet is essential to be nourished and keep your defenses high.

“Try to create some structure to your eating,” says Tatiana Boncompagni, a healthy-eating expert and founder of the meal delivery company Eat Sunny. “Plan times to eat, meals, portions. Have a cutoff time for eating, to curtail grazing.” You can use an app to keep you accountable, or just write a note in your phone.

‘Try to create some structure to your eating.’ Tatiana Boncompagni

Boncompagni also recommends “eating as many vegetables as you can.” If you load up on those first, she says, you will have less room to fill up on junk. And even if you eat lousy stuff later, at least you know you ate some healthy stuff, too.

So it is important to stock up some of those apples, pears, pineapples, oranges, tangerines, cucumbers, watermelons, avocados and all the different delicious fruits and vegetables we can easily get here in Mérida.

#stayathome #quedatencasa







Comments

comments