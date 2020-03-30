Armed robbers steal 400 thousand pesos in Tulum

TULUM, QUINTANA ROO (March 29, 2020).- Two thieves wearing face masks steal 400 thousand pesos from the exchange office in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

Man and woman with face masks and a hand gun took around 400 thousand pesos (around 16,000 USD), from a money exchange business in Tulum, Quintana Roo, where they held the employee at gun point, and told her to give them all the cash.

The events were recorded around 10:30 in the morning on Sunday March 29, when, via the 911 emergency number, a robbery was reported on the corner of Main avenue with Escorpión street.

Agents of the National Guard arrived on the scene minutes later, where they interrogated the worker, who told them that moments before, a man and a woman pointed a firearm at her from the window, handed her a bag in which they demanded her to put the cash.

According to the vicitm’s testimony, they took around 400 thousand pesos and fled aboard a silver Chevrolet Aveo, towards the zone known as 2 de octubre.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







