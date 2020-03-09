Anger for the cutting of a huge cypress tree in Telchac

Telchac Puerto, Yucatan; March 4, 2020 (ACOM) .- The municipal president of Telchac Puerto, Alfredo Marrufo Díaz, ordered to cut the cypress tree that was on the esplanade of the Malecon, which generated outrage among the local population.
Telchac citizens denounced that Marrufo Díaz ordered to cut the tree that had been in that place for years, only to build “his occurrence”.
Through a statement, the municipal president informed that the pier is properly maintained, although the strange fact is that the other tree that is next to it was surrounded by blocks that will eventually be destroyed, as the tree will continue to grow and the root will cause erosion.
In recent days maintenance work was carried out on the Telchac boardwalk, when workers and a subject who was presumed to be close to the mayor – although his identity is unknown – said that the instructions were to bring down the tree.
And if that was not enough the tree fell on top of a near by construction.
This event is considered by the people of Telchac as an attempt against nature, since the port and the community have always stood out for preserving the flora and fauna of the region.The Yucatan Times
