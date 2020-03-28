AMLO’s priorities… A baseball field in Nayarit

NAYARIT Mexico (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico is in a decisive moment of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet President Andrés Manuel López Obrador seems to have greater priorities. He visited a baseball field in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, where he highlighted the construction of spaces for sports and entertainment, in contrast to luxurious hotel developments “that hurt” (SIC).

In a video placed in the Mexican Government’s account, AMLO explained: “We are here in Bahía de Banderas, in this space of urban intervention, it is a baseball stadium, in the process of construction, and over there you can see what will be schools, baseball academies, on that side a soccer field, a market in front… This is what we are doing in the resort cities against the hurtful contrast of luxury hotels and neighborhoods without services or spaces for sports and above all to have the utility of public markets,” (SIC) he added.

AMLO appears in the video along with Antonio Echevarría García, governor of Nayarit, Román Meyer, secretary of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), as well as the municipal president of Bahía de Banderas, Jaime Alonso Cuevas Tello.

As Mr. Lopez was in Bahía de Banderas, checking the new baseball field, in Mexico city, Health authorities reported 712 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, with 12 deaths and 70 casualties reported in the Valley of Toluca of “atypical pneumonia.”

