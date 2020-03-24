AMLO’s approval keeps plummeting

For the twelfth consecutive month, Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s approval is down.

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – According to different polling houses such as Mitofsky, The public considers that the measures taken by Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the face of the coronavirus pandemic have been insufficient.

In the last 12 weeks, according to Consulta Mitofsky and other poll houses, the popularity and approval of López Obrador has dropped. This digital measurement indicates that the decrease in the general average is the greatest since mid-November in the “Culiacán/LeBarón” crisis.

The presence of the COVID-19 pandemic has recorded figures of 400,000 people infected worldwide, and deaths caused by the disease are more than 17,000. Mitofsky explains: “The attention is on the president about the measures to confront the coronavirus, which for some have been insufficient. In Mexico, up to the last cut, there are 367 confirmed cases of the virus, and four deaths have been reported”.

The world economy has had turbulent movements generated by the worsening of the health crisis by the coronavirus in some countries, so the perception of economic security by Mexicans may be uncertain. This morning registered the sale of the dollar above the 25 pesos.

In the first week of January, 58.7% of those polled said they agreed with the management of the president of the republic. However, after 12 weeks, only 51.6 percent said they favored the work of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

As to the disapproval of his government, in the first week, 41.2% did not agree with his administration. At the end of the twelfth week, the percentage of respondents who disagreed with the president’s performance was 51%.

In February, Mexicans gave 11 percentage points less compared to the same month in 2019. This decrease in approval is observed among women and young people.

Although many external factors have come together to cause the Mexican president’s popularity to drop in recent weeks, one of the most notable is his performance in the face of the health crisis that the world is going through and which has recently arrived in the country.

The Mexican government has put the spotlight on the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, who has been in charge of communicating the actions and everything related to the coronavirus pandemic. However, André Manuel López Obrador has been singled out for failing to “set an example” or for not following direct recommendations such as avoiding direct contact with people.

In the past few days, the president has attended Hermosillo Sonora, and at the airport, he has agreed to give hugs and kisses to everyone who approached him.

On the one hand, the health authorities ask people to follow the recommendations of the “Healthy Distance” to avoid the spread of the virus, but on the other hand, the president asks people to “go out with their families to restaurants.

One of the things that has the citizens fed up is the inability of López Obrador to recognize his mistakes and always blame those fictitious enemies that live in his mind.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments