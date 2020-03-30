AMLO visits ‘El Chapo’s’ home town, shakes hands with his mother

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says it pains him to not be able to embrace supporters during his tours due to the risks of the coronavirus, but he made a remarkable exception on a weekend trip, shaking hands with the elderly mother of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán.
López Obrador was visiting a highway project in the western state of Sinaloa Sunday on a road that passes the town of Badiraguato where María Consuelo Loera Pérez lives.
López Obrador said Monday he was told she had come to the event and wanted to greet him. After the event, he went to the passenger side door of her vehicle and she extended her hand through the window.
Asked about shaking her hand at the time the government is urging citizens to practice social distancing, López Obrador said it would have been disrespectful not to. “It’s very difficult humanly,” he said. “I’m not a robot.”
He said she asked about a letter she had sent him in February asking the government to intervene in her request to be allowed to travel to the United States and visit her son in prison. López Obrador said she told him she didn’t want to die without seeing him. He said she’s 92 years old.
“The fatal plague is corruption, not a senior citizen who deserves my respect independently of who is her son,” he said.
Guzman was sentenced to life in prison by the U.S. in July. López Obrador said the government would relay her petition as he would for any other citizen.
The meeting also appeared to align with López Obrador’s attempt to attack Mexico’s crime problems through civility and jobs programs rather than all-out confrontations with security forces. While he repeatedly hammers white-collar criminals as the heart of the corruption he wants to eradicate, he has declined to condemn the drug cartels.
Source: REUTERS
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Hotels closed in Guanajuato due to coronavirus
The president of the Guanajuato Association.
-
Trump suggests that doctors and nurses are thieves
UNITED STATES (The Guardian) – US.
-
Maintenance works are carried out in Chichén Itzá
Rehabilitation of the trails, pruning and.
-
Mayor of Progreso prohibits tourist navigation on the coasts of the municipality
Starting this Monday March 30th, the.
-
Umán mayor donates his monthly salary to help senior citizens
The mayor of Umán, Freddy Ruz.
-
More Yucatecan municipalities restrict access to their communities
On March 28 and 29, several.
-
It is the “conservatives” who want me to isolate myself – AMLO.
AMLO said that these groups are.
-
Armed robbers steal 400 thousand pesos in Tulum
TULUM, QUINTANA ROO (March 29, 2020).-.
-
Meet the governor who says COVID-19 only attacks rich people.
Meet Miguel Barbosa the governor of.
-
Positive cases of coronavirus in Yucatan increase to 41
MÉRIDA.- The number of people sick.
Leave a Comment