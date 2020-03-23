AMLO asks “not to stop going out” or to take “exaggerated” measures

There are 316 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the health sector warns that coronavirus cases in Mexico could grow exponentially.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a video: “We can continue to live a normal life” and encouraged people to go to restaurants and inns; this contrasts with the recommendations issued in other countries… Despite the contingency caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the population “not to stop going out”.

Thru his social networks, the president shared a meal from “La Teca” restaurant in Oaxaca, in which he appears next to a woman, where he expressed that Mexico is still in the first phase of the contingency, and asks people not to “exaggerate” measures.

“Don’t stop going out, we are still in the first phase,” he said. “I’m going to tell you when you can’t go out… If you can do it and you have the economic possibility, keep taking the family out to eat, to restaurants, to the inns, because that is strengthening the family economy and the popular economy… We don’t do anything good, we don’t help if we stop (the economy) in an exaggerated way” (SIC).

Comida en el restaurante La Teca en Oaxaca Hoy recordé a don Luis González y su gran obra «Pueblo en Vilo. Microhistoria de San José de Gracia». También salió en la plática a la hora de la comida, con doña Esperanza del restaurante La Teca, don Andrés Henestrosa, de San Francisco Ixhuatán, Oaxaca, quien nos dejó la bella novela «El retrato de mi madre». ¡Cuánta cultura hay en nuestro querido México! Posted by Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Sunday, March 22, 2020

López Obrador’s recommendation contrasts the request of the Head of Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum, who after announcing the closure of cinemas, gyms and theatres in Mexico City, asked the population not to leave their homes.

“We are preparing, we shouldn’t panic, not to anticipate, that’s what I’ve been saying,” he said in the video.

The head of the federal executive explained that Mexicans “because of our cultures, we are very resistant.” Hence, he considers that there will be no problem to move forward. “Our people are the owners and heirs of ancient cultures, and that is our strength,” he said.

The president explained he was on tour in the state of Oaxaca, in different municipalities and showed in his video, some characteristics of traditional Oaxacan dishes, such as mole, totopos, garnachas, tamales, among others.

This occurs after Lopez Obrador warned of a crisis that is expected due to the contingency caused by the Covid-19.

