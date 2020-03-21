AMLO and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat shake hands overlooking protocol

OAXACA.- Despite the recommendation to prevent the coronavirus, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat greeted each other today shaking hands.

AMLO stretched out his hand and the state governor had no alternative but to handshake with the president, and then he handed him the baton, a symbol of authority among the native peoples of Oaxaca.

AMLO and Murat walked to the Oaxaca airport exit, while talking with the terminal administrator, Juan Pablo García Luna Gutiérrez.

He told López Obrador that there has been a drop in the influx of tourists since last Tuesday.

“Maybe you noticed Mr. President that your flight was half empty, “he said. However, the international flights to the state have not been canceled.

In the waiting room, a group of women welcomed the president with cheers and applause. These women said they represent the eight regions of the state.

“It is an honor to be with Obrador,” the supporters chanted as the head of the Executive greeted them.

AMLO went to Oaxaca to inaugurate an IMSS Hospital in the town of Tlaxiaco.







