All new State Yucatecan Theater Company to start presentations this month

About twenty Yucatecan comedians, actresses and actors joined the project called the State Yucatecan Theater Company (Compañía Estatal de Teatro Yucateco: Cedety), whose first director is the Mérida well known comedian Ricardo Adrián “Melo Collí”.

His first two staging will be the works “The Granny Player” and “The Importance of Calling Ernest” on March 11.

The senator of the Republic, Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín, joined the project as a sponsor, although the members said that they do not have a “political preference for any party” and all those who want can join the project, as sponsors or entrepreneurs.

“To sponsor these great Yucatecan artists, he set some conditions, but the main one is that they dignify the Yucatecan woman, in addition to bringing plays to the colonias and municipalities so that children and young people can keep the Yucatecan culture alive” , said the legislator.

He also said that the more theatrical plays involving regional actors, actresses and directors, are planned to be presented at schools, parks and outdoor auditoriums.

Comedian Ricardo del Río (AKA “Taco de Ojo”), clarified that it is a company that does not depend on any government agency, on any other fund, except for private investors.”

For his part, Melo Collí thanked him for being appointed director of the company and who stated that the project starts on March 11.

“This is a serious matter, we’re not playing here. We are not going to promote regional theatre, but there are other styles and trends that can also be promoted among children and teenagers, such as Classical Theater, Spanish Golden Age Theater, English, French, Mexican theater. The company will be focused on all kinds of theater, ” Melo Collí declared.

Along with senator Ramírez Marín, many regional artists attended the press conference: Manolo de Río “Pixculún”, Madeleine Lizama “Candita”, Narda Acevedo “Chonita”, Landy Urcelay, Octavio Ayil, Héctor Herrera Jr., Lalo Salazar “El Box”, Héctor Manuel Herrera, Fernando Herrera and Héctor Daniel Herrera, “Los Chetos“, Huayito, Pitaya, Jimena Herrera and Adriana Herrera, among others.







