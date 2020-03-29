Alcoholic drinks sales to be prohibited in Progreso

The Municipal President of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, announced that the session of the council has determined to apply the prohibition of alcoholic drinks sales, throughout the territory of the Municipality of Progreso, until further notice.

This as a preventive measure, that goes according to the declaration of health emergency issued by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal in a decree published last Thursday in the Official Gazette of the State Government.

The mayor pointed out that this is a temporary measure, but it will be strict, since whoever infringes it will be subject to fines, sanctions and even closures.

The ordinance will begin on April 1 at 00:00 and will last until April 20 at 12:00, all this depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 health contingency.

This proposal was submitted in recent days, as there has been an increase in cases of domestic violence in the municipality, most of the times involving high consumption of alcoholic beverages in homes.

In the same way, with this prohibition, the municipal government wants to avoid that people from other parts of the state come to Progreso to “vacation”, in the middle of the heatlh contingency, increasing the danger of contagion.

Progreso, is a particular municipality, the “veda” season affects fishing activity, which causes a considerable rate of unemployment; In addition to this, the temporary closure of multiple establishments, due to the health contingency, has increased the problem of unemployment.

And if this were not enough, the constant flow of visitors arriving at the beach properties of the coastal strip, the entries and exits of cargo through the Puerto de Altura, the proximity of the “Easter” period, the activity and traffic of sports and recreational marinas, create circumstances and conditions that put Progreso families at risk of contagion.

“Right now there is no fishing, there are no cruises, there is no tourism, we are in contingency, people starts drinking, and cases of domestic violence have increased in Progreso, as well as robbery and home robbery. This is not going to be allowed, because the security of Progreso, and its people; is our main concern and number one priority, ”said Zacarías Curi.

The agreement will be published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality, and it will be formally notified to the owners and managers of the establishments that sell alcoholic beverages in the area.

Mayor Julián Zacarías noted that he has announced an emerging food support program for the neediest people, as well as tax incentives for taxpayers in the municipality of Progreso.

The mayor stressed: “these actions are necessary, because it is a time of serenity, unity, empathy and above all to take care of our families. This situation is serious, and we must be prepared for what follows.”

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments