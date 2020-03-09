Akumal Monkey Sanctuary: Let save the Spider Monkey

We are a space created with the purpose of housing some species of wildlife or fauna in the process of domestication, regardless of their origin, that is, without making distinction in native or introduced species.

Generally, they are specimens that have been mainly affected by human actions or natural phenomena that negatively influence the environment, preventing in most cases the reintroduction to their natural environment and consequently, remaining for life under human care.

Currently, more than 200 specimens from 55 different species have been rescued here.

OUR 5 PILLARS

The purpose of the sanctuary is defined by its vision and mission, which seeks to create our own identity through 5 pillars that support the structure of the project.



ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION RURAL AND URBAN SCHOOLS

FAIR TRADE (PROMOTING CRAFTS OF MAYAN COMMUNITIES)

RESEARCH CENTER AND PROFESSIONAL PRACTICES

PROVIDE THE GREATER WELFARE TO THE ANIMALS

REHABILITATION, RE-LOCATION AND REINTRODUCTION PROGRAMS

We colaborate with PROFEPA

To be able to develop the project, we work together with government agencies, researchers, universities and institutions focused on biodiversity conservation. In the legal verge, we collaborate hand in hand with the Federal Office of Environmental Protection (PROFEPA). PROFEPA has played a very important role, since many of the specimens that are currently in the sanctuary have been rescued by them and made available to us as a shelter.

The Sanctuary cannot accept donations of animals from private individuals without first consulting PROFEPA, who makes the decision if it remains under our care.

For more information go to: https://akumalmonkeysanctuary.com/







Comments

comments